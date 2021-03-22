Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim, has earned a late call-up to the Black Stars squad to face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Black Stars will play their final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations games on March 25 and 28 respectively.

Imoro, who has been sensational for the Porcupine Warriors, has replaced Gideon Mensah in the squad.

Mensah has picked up an injury and would not be available for the doubleheader.

Imoro was left out of CK Akonnor’s 29-man squad for the two games and was part of Ibrahim Tanko’s Black Stars ‘B’ squad for the Uzbekistan friendly but will now join up with the rest of the main Black Stars squad for the trip to South Africa.

Mensah, however, was named in the squad for the double-header but the former WAFA man lasted only 45 minutes in Guimaraes’ 4-2 defeat to Gil Vicente in the Portuguese Primera Liga last weekend and has been unable to recover in time for the game.

He was unused in their 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon on Sunday.

The Black Stars take on South Africa on Thursday, March 25 at the FNB Stadium before engaging Sao Tome three days later at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday 28th March 2021.

The Black Stars need just a point to book their qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon next year.