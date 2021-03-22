The government has deployed over 30 psychologists to Apam to counsel families of the teenagers who drowned and survivors of the accident.

The team of psychologists would spend a week in the community and take the survivors and families of the deceased through counselling.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who made this known during a follow-up meeting at Apam said that it is an unfortunate happening that is regrettable but she is hopeful that with the help of some psychologists, they should be able to help them deal with the situation.

The minister was there to commiserate with the families and people of Apam.

The meeting was also towards the intervention for the survivors and families of the Apam.

“We know how hard it is for the affected parents and families in particular and so our team of psychologists will stay behind and provide the necessary psychological support to the affect families,” Sarah Adwoa Safo said.

The Member of Parliament for the Done-Kwabenya constituency also encouraged the families with scriptures from the Bible, urging them to stay strong.

In all, a total of 13 bodies have been retrieved as of now in the accident where about 20 children were said to be involved.

READ ALSO:

Two teenagers survived the drowning disaster. The retrieved bodies have been buried.

Ahead of the burial service, the Gomoa Akyemepim Traditional Council performed rites to pacify the sea gods following claims that the victims defied them.