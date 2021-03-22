Kanye West may not be on the same page with Kim Kardashian about getting a divorce.

Rumour has it that the rapper/entrepreneur still refuses to believe that his estranged wife is serious about ending their marriage despite her filing for divorce last month.

A source has told HollywoodLife.com that Kanye hasn’t responded to Kim’s divorce petition because the Yeezy designer doesn’t think the reality star “wants to end” their almost seven-year marriage.

“He really doesn’t believe that Kim is actually going to end their marriage,” the insider claimed.

“He knows how Kim is and he knows that she does not want to do this,” the source explained. “Kanye hasn’t filed a response to Kim’s divorce filing because he still doesn’t accept that Kim will see the divorce through to completion.”

Elaborating Kanye’s alleged reaction to Kim’s divorce filing, the source added, “Kanye sees this as a move in a chess game which is why he hasn’t reacted or done anything. He seems to have no plans of filing a response anytime soon, either. Her whole family is stunned.”

Though it seems that he finds it hard to accept the fact that Kim is divorcing him, Kanye “is doing fine, though, despite everything,” the insider spilled.

In February of this year, Kim officially filed legal papers to end her marriage to Kanye after almost seven years.

Through the legal papers filled by her attorney Laura Wasser, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star seeks joint legal and physical custody of their four children, daughters North, seven, and Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, who will turn two years old in May this year.

Kanye and Kim are no longer living under the same roof. Kanye has been staying at his Wyoming ranch.

As for Kim, the 40-year-old has been staying at their residence in Calabasas, California with the children.

While both Kanye and Kim have been silence about the divorce-plan so far, Kim’s mom Kris Jenner has spoken up.

“Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…there’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye,” Kris said during a March 18 episode of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show“.

She further weighed in, “The good thing about our family is, you know, we’re there for each and we’re supportive, and we love each other very, very much. So all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy, so that’s the goal.”