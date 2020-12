Incumbent Member of Parliment (MP) for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has been kicked out of Parliament.

He lost his seat to National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate, Isaac Ashai Odamtten.

Mr Odamtten won with 41,663 votes while Titus-Glover obtained 32,230 votes.

Mr Titus-Glover, who has represented the people of Tema West in Parliament since 2012, is among at least 28 MPs who have lost their seats in the 2020 parliamentary elections.