The Mion constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria, has been suspended for three months.

According to the Northern regional secretariat, his suspension comes on the back of a petition from Mohammed Abukari and 111 registered members of the party.

The persons are said to have lodged a complaint against Alhaji Zakaria’s conduct in the 2020 election which was in breach of the party’s disciplinary code.

The statement, which announced the suspension, said the petition has been referred to the regional disciplinary committee for further actions.

