The Mion constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria, has been suspended for three months.

According to the Northern regional secretariat, his suspension comes on the back of a petition from Mohammed Abukari and 111 registered members of the party.

The persons are said to have lodged a complaint against Alhaji Zakaria’s conduct in the 2020 election which was in breach of the party’s disciplinary code.

The statement, which announced the suspension, said the petition has been referred to the regional disciplinary committee for further actions.

Read the statement below:

May be an image of text that says '(NDC) NDC TL.26,Tamale, N/R. John Abdulai Zakaria 2/03/2011 ALHAJI ÛULAI ZAKARIA meeting held CHAIRMAN Abukari 2021 considered hundred eleven National vhich lodge. held breach viewed bei members contained recorded conversations attached as Constitution. listening evidence petition with articles following decision taken and 46(8)(b) constitution. position chairman of the That with immediate effect Constituency be suspended period three Months. the petition be referred the party's Regional Disciplinary Committee further action. therefore ake note, and notice hereby given that your position Chairman the Mion constituency suspended for period three months pending the hearing final determination of the petition against your conduct.'




