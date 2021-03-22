Alex Kobina Stonne and Eric Asiedu-Boadi have been nominated by organisers of the 2020/2021 Foklex Media Awards.

The pair, who work with the Multimedia Group Limited, were recommended for their good job in the past years.

Kobby Stonne was recently adjudged the best commentator in Greater Accra with Asiedu Boadi also winning some top awards organised in the capital.

Speaking in an interview, Kobby Stonne said: “Thanks be to Almighty God for his divine protection and guidance and secondly to all family, friends, colleagues, and the shareholders in the sports fraternity.

“Kobby Stonne cannot be who he is now without family, friends, colleagues, stakeholders and listeners so I would like to say a big thank you.

“Hard work and determination has always been my secret,” he stressed.

He continued: “I developed a love for sports journalism when growing up and always admired renowned Sports Presenter and Commentator Kofi Asare Brako Abatay’s Akan Commentary so I wanted to be like him as far as Sports host and Commentary is concerned.

“Radio business in Accra is very competitive, especially with Multimedia Group Limited always leading the market so you have to be abreast with accurate and authentic news to feed your listeners.”

Kobby Stonne also lauded Fire-for-Fire host, Patrick Osei Agyemang.

“Meeting Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo) will forever remain a special day in my life,” Kobby Stonne added.

The successful radio journey of Kobby Stonne started from the University of Cape Coast with ATL FM, joined Kyzz FM in Takoradi from 2015 to 2017 where he won the Best Sports Presenter in the Western and Central Regions before joining Multimedia Group as a sports presenter and host till now. He also doubles as the Co-Host of the Award-winning TV show Fire for Fire on Adom TV and Asempa FM.

Eric Asiedu Boadi, also speaking on his nomination, said: “I am delighted with this nomination.

“It has been hard work. Thanks to my fans and our listeners.”

The pair are with Adom TV, Adom FM and Asempa FM.