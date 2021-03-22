The Madina District Court has refused an application to grant bail to Prince Charles Dedjoe, a businessman accused of beating his wife, Lilian Dedjoe severely, resulting in her death.

Lawyer for the accused person, Captain Nkrabea Effa Dartey (Rtd), argued in court that it had the capacity to admit the accused person to bail citing a judgement of the Supreme Court.

The prosecution opposed the application and prayed the court to refuse the bail application as they needed more time to continue their investigation.

The deceased, who died on March 6, 2021, was allegedly beaten which resulted in her death.

Giving more details, State Prosecutor, Sergent Gidiglo said on March 1, 2021, an argument ensued between the couple, and as a result, the accused assaulted the deceased who sustained injuries. She subsequently went for treatment at the Madina Polyclinic.

When the deceased returned home, her condition deteriorated and on March 6, fell into a coma. She was then rushed to Lister Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made to the police and her husband was arrested. During interrogation, he admitted to assaulting the wife with his slippers.

The case has been adjourned to 12th April, 2021.