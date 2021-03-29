An old photo of President Nana Akufo-Addo, which has popped up on his 77th birthday, confirms he is indeed a lover of football.

The photo has revealed the First Gentleman was once a footballer in his school team in the 1960s.

The photo captured young Akufo-Addo as the only black among a white dominated team which made the LANCING XI football while studying at the college in London.

The photo spotted the young man, who appeared to be an energetic and outstanding sportsman.

Clad in their black and white jersey with their school badge, they posed for the camera.

The President was part of some five team members who sat on chairs for the camera while the remaining six stood behind them.

Check out the photo below: