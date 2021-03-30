Personal belongings and property worth millions of Ghana Cedis were destroyed by fire at Adomako, a suburb of Sunyani.

The fire, according to residents, started around 1300 hours and swept through 13 apartments in the neighbourhood.

No casualty was, however, recorded and the cause of the outbreak is yet to be known.

A victim, Nana Baffour, 64 years, told Adom News he was asleep when the incident occurred, but he managed to escape unhurt.

However, Obeng Kusi, a witness, attributed it to the intermittent power outages in the area experienced within that period of time.

When personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene, the fire had razed down almost all the apartments.

The Divisional Officer Grade Three (DOIII), Solomon Agyemang-Duah, the Sunyani Municipal Fire Commander, confirmed the story and advised the public to engage professional electricians to wire their buildings.

Francis Kroang, Assemblyman for Asufufu/Watchman Electoral Area, consoled the victims and appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation to come to the aid of the victims.

He urged the public to always put-off electrical gadgets before they leave their homes.

Most of the victims are currently ‘perching’ with friends and relatives.