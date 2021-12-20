Six suspected armed robbers who stripped naked and robbed a bus crew and its passengers of over US$20 000, among other valuables have been arrested.

Reports suggest the suspected armed robbers were arrested after they tracked down by an unmanned aircraft (drone).

According to reports, the Zimbabwe Republic Police identified the suspected armed robbers to be between 29 and 41 years of age.

The police have since recovered some of the stolen items.

The armed robbers were also wanted in connection with a number of armed robberies, unlawful entry, and theft in the province between 23 November and 14 December this year.

In the latest incident, the armed robbers are reported to have boarded the bus along the capital’s highway, after which they drew their weapons, including a firearm, and pounced on the passengers.

The robbers are said to have forced their victims to take off their clothes at gunpoint before robbing them of cash and other valuables.

The passengers were all cross-borders travelling to Zambia to purchase goods for resale ahead of Christmas.