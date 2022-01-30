Award-winning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle and his wife, Salormey Selassie, have finally outdoored their first Child, a baby girl.

The church christening was held on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

A video from the ceremony captured Mr and Mrs Mettle in front of a congregation while the preacher held the baby and offered prayers upon her.

Colleague gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng took to Instagram to share the video from the service.

The post captioned: Congratulations Mr & Mrs Mettle. @joemettle @serlcy_d on the christening of your Beautiful & Lovely Baby Girl has attracted congratulatory messages for the couple.

The Bo Noo Ni hitmaker and his wife announced the birth of their child on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

This was on the back of their plush wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 15, 2020, which saw scores of celebrities and loved ones in attendance to share in their joy.

Watch the video below: