A fire outbreak at the Aboabo Market in Tamale has destroyed hundreds of bags of grains and agro products worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The fire, which started around 4:30 in the early hours of this morning, razed down four grains stores and the store with a knapsack spraying machine.

It took the fire services close to three hours to bring the fire under control and to stop it from spreading to other parts of the market.

The Northern Region recorded 45 fire outbreaks in the first two weeks of January.

Speaking to Joynews, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Fire Service, Baba Hudu, said they received a distress call at 5:15 that the Aboabo Market was on fire and a team was dispatched to the scene.

He said the Sagnarigu Fire Team was the first to be dispatched but the severity of the fire compelled them to dispatch three other teams from the other sub-stations to help.



He said though there are two water hydrants in the area all have been sealed off by the Ghana Water Company, adding that if the hydrants were flowing they would have needed only two fire tenders and the water supply to bring the situation under control.

The Super Market Rice, Corn and Soya beans Buyers Association Chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Zakaria, blamed the Tamale Metro Assembly for not living up to its task and responsibility.

He said the stores were rented to them at GHS 1,000 and they had to build and wire the stores themselves, adding that when they approached the assembly to allow a certified institution like VRA to do the wiring, the assembly declined.



Another trader, Rashida Fuseini, said a new consignment of grains they offloaded on Friday have been burnt.