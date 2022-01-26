The Builsa North National Democratic Congress (NDC) Organiser, Robert Agaae, has reportedly lost his two daughters to a fire incident.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected an electrical fault triggered it.

This was at their residence at Bolga-Soe of the Bolgatanga Municipality on Monday, January 22, 2022. The fire destroyed several property as well.

The fire, according to local-based radio station A1 radio, started in the kitchen but it is suspected it could not have come from a cylinder leakage.

“When I got there and they showed us where the fire started from, there were no indications that suggested that it was through a gas or cylinder leakage. The cylinders were not touched, so, I think that it was an electrical fault,” a witness narrated.

Meanwhile, the charred bodies have been deposited at the Upper East Region Hospital with investigations underway.