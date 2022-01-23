A driver and passenger have narrowly escaped death after a KIA truck they were onboard caught fire in the middle of the road at Mankessim in the Central Region.

Reports indicate the truck with registration number GX 89 -12 was transporting mattresses.

However, it is unclear what triggered the fire a few minutes after the driver set off and upon seeing danger, he reportedly fled the scene.

But witnesses rushed to bring buckets of water to douse the fire before the arrival of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.