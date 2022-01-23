After scores died and many were rendered homeless in an explosion that took place after a vehicle carrying explosives used in mining collided with a motorcycle and blew up in Apiate in the Western Region, some celebrities took to social media to express sadness over the unfortunate event.

The sad event has got many celebrities pouring out their hearts to those who were affected, got injured and even lost family members in the explosion that occurred on January 20, 2022.

Check out the list below:

God heal the families of the lost souls ( may their souls RIP ) and the people of Bogoso #Bogosoexplosion — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 21, 2022

Wishing you strength for today and hope for tomorrow my people 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/ZeRKgGKdiz — Peter (@fameyeworldwide) January 21, 2022

To all those affected by today's explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, stay strong!!!!

Sincere condolences🙏🏿❤️ — Casanova (@Tulenkey) January 20, 2022

Sending love and prayers to the people of Bogoso (Ghana) and to anyone affected by this explosion…such a devastating incident for our people. I hope measures are put in place to avoid this from happening again 🙏🏿🇬🇭 — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) January 20, 2022

Very devastating, prayers to Bogoso 🙏🏿 — Knackaveli ☄️ (@kofi_mole) January 20, 2022

Stay Strong Bogoso 💔

Condolences to those who lost their loved ones and speedy recovery to the injured 🤦‍♂️ — TheTapeEp (@StrongmanBurner) January 20, 2022

Solidarity(Bogoso) to all those who lost Precious ones,Property and In grief.I pray it doesn’t end there but help is provided 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) January 21, 2022

MORE:

Sending Love and Energy to my people inside Bogoso — Big Bosom (@bosom_pyung) January 21, 2022

Praying for the people of Bogoso. — Sandra Ankobiah, Esq (@SandraAnkobiah) January 21, 2022

Apiate, Bogoso our thoughts and prayers are with you 🙏🏾💔 — Black Star ⭐️ (@kelvynboymusic_) January 21, 2022

Sending my love and healing to the people of Apiate (Bogoso) in Ghana. I love you all and may God strengthen you ❤️ — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) January 20, 2022