A driver and passengers narrowly escaped death after a taxi commuting them caught fire in the middle of the road at Juaboso-Asawinso in the Western North Region.

The taxi with registration number AS 9317-09 has been burnt beyond recognition following the bizzare incident.

The driver only identified as Macho and the four passengers were travelling from Sefwi Proso-Kofikrom in the Juaboso district to Asawinso.

The driver, according to a witness, William Nkrumah, was dodging the numerous potholes on the road.

However, the fuel tube removed splitting fuel on the exhaust tank which is believed to have caused the fire.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the driver has reported at the Juaboso Police command while the passengers have continued their journey though they sustained minor injuries.

Watch the video attached above: