Musician and entrepreneur Mzbel has been left bewildered after she was notified of a lookalike she had no idea of.

Rap grandpapa Reggie Rockstone stumbled upon a photo on micro-blogging app Instagram of a young woman he believes could pass for Mzbel’s twin sister.

After posting the photo, some Ghanaians confirmed his sight and alerted Mzbel of the development.

“I almost said yes! she looks like me kakra,” was Mzbel’s reply when asked if she was the image captured.

She search she launched for her ‘twin sister’ yielded fruits as the real owner of the photo has been located.

The said ‘twin’ has been identified as a well-traveled digital creator only identified as Someshuga.

Except for her short hair and baby face, Someshuga could take the person of Mzbel.