National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has commended Speaker Alban Bagbin on his outfit for proceedings on Tuesday.

In his first sitting in Parliament for the year 2022, Mr Bagbin showed up draped in a blue kente, with a white short-sleeved shirt, and a matching gold crown, akin to traditional leaders.

The former Nadowli-Kaleo Member of Parliament’s style generated massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media and Dr Apaak did not want to feel left out.

Taking to his Twitter page, he questioned why lawyers and judges still wear gowns and wigs after several years of Independence.

Dr Clement Apaak

He noted Mr Bagbin has shown the way and that Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah should follow.

Dr Apaak added the outfit is an encouragement for people to wear more Ghanaian clothes to Parliament to project Ghana.

ALSO READ:

He wrote: Folks, the Speaker has shown the way, and has encouraged us to wear more Ghanaian clothes to Parliament: Wear Ghana, Project Ghana. Let the Chief Justice follow.

Why should our Lawyers and Judges continue dressing like British several years after independence? #DropTheWhiteWigs.

Check out the post below: