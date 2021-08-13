Multiple award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has warmed hearts on social media with a special photo he shared on his wedding anniversary today, August 13, 2021.

The God of Wonders singer tied the knot to Salomey Selassie Dzisa now known as Salomey Selassie Mettle.

To celebrate the remarkable feat, the Bo No Ni singer took to his official Instagram page to thank God for seeing his family through their first year in marriage.

Joe Mettle and wife celebrate 1st marriage anniversary; share lovely photo. Source: Instagram/modified by author

The former Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of The Year shared a throwback photo from his traditional marriage and thanked God for his goodness.

He decided to share one of the most seen photos from his engagement which saw him and his wife beaming with smiles after the traditional rites were carried out.

After posting the photo, the musician captioned it: “Wow we can’t believe it’s already a year . This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our eyes . To God be all the glory. @serlcy_d #settled.”