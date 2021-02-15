Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has introduced his Personal Assistant and actress Rosy Meurer, who was at the heart of his divorce, as his wife.

Recall that Miss Dikeh had in 2017 alleged that Mr Churchill was sleeping with Miss Meurer, buying her gifts and taking her on trips.

She also revealed that she was one of the reasons for her marital crisis which eventually led to a divorce.

In a birthday message Mr Churchill penned down to Miss Meurer today, February 15, he described her as Mrs Churchill.

He also disclosed that she stood by him when the world was against him and also took missiles for him.

He wrote:

A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born.

During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock.

When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.

When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost.

Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, I have got your back 247 by the special grace of God Olakunle churchill

Miss Meurer, who reacted to the birthday message, affirmed that she had never doubted him. She wrote:

Aww thank you so much. I appreciate you always. We thank God and I’ve never doubted you.