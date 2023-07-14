An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man, identified simply as Amaning, who robbed and attacked a University of Ghana (Legon) student.

Amaning was handed a 36-year jail term for robbing the student, together with three accomplices, in his home and carting away items worth GHS 2,810.

Prosecutor in the case, Chief Inspector Moses Tetteh, told the court that the accused broke into the complaint’s home on September 15, 2019 and ransacked the property in search for valuables.

After successfully gathering some items, he threatened the student at gunpoint to hand over his possessions which included a laptop and two phones.

He orchestrated the attack while his accomplices identified as Kwame Agyekum and Kofi Kwarteng were on the lookout.

Luck run out on them when the complaint raised an alarm as they were about fleeing the scene.

They were apprehended by some irate residents who handed them over to the police. However, one accomplice managed to escape and is still on the run.

After being presented the facts of the case, the court deemed the accomplices innocent and discharged him

Amaning on the other hand was found guilty and sentenced to 36 years imprisonment despite his plea for leniency.

