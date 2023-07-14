

Some unknown assailants have shot dead a police officer stationed at the Tano Forest checkpoint.

The deceased, who has been identified as Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande, was found Thursday morning by a tipper truck driver who was driving from Kasapin towards Bediako.

The officer was shot in the back and was found lying on of his AK-47 rifle, with an empty shell lying beside him.

The driver alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and took the body to the Goaso mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The police, however, have not identified the assailants or determined a motive for the killing.

Sergeant Avoka Azasiyande was stationed at the Tano Forest Snap Check, which is a remote area in the Ahafo Region.

