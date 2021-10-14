A Cape Coast Circuit Court has remanded into police custody, Central Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwesi Dawood.

This was after he appeared before the court on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Mr Dawood has been accused of having sex with his biological daughter (incest), having sex with her daughter when she was 15 years old (defilement), and beating her (assault).

He was granted GH¢30,000 bail with two sureties on Wednesday, October 13, on the charge of aborting the pregnancy of her biological daughter at the same court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of incest, defilement, and assault against him.

He is to reappear before the court on October 27, 2021.

Mr Dawood was reported by his former lover to the police for allegedly having sex with his daughter multiple times, leading to a pregnancy.

He allegedly contacted a quack doctor, who performed an abortion on the victim.

According to a petition submitted by the victim’s mother, Mavis Ayitey to the Central Regional Police Command, the suspect had allegedly engaged in the act since the girl was 15.