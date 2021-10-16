Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Vicky Zugah, earlier this week (Monday, October 11, 2021) had a private birthday dinner with friends and loved ones to celebrate

God’s grace and love over her life and also to thank Him for adding another year to her age.



It was all fun and excitement as many of her celebrity friends passed through the private dinner to make her day a memorable one.



The host of the ‘Red Light Show’ in a brief conversation addressed rumours making rounds that she has had a butt surgery due to her new curvaceous figure.

She stated that everything about her has changed now and that includes her curves, therefore, at the right time she will give a befitting response as to whether she has had a surgery to enhance her figure or not.