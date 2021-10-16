Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri, has given her fans something to gaze about in a new video she shared on her Instagram page.

The actress, in the video, ‘blessed’ her Instagram page with a homemade video of herself dancing to some music.

In the video, the actress was seen standing inside what looked like a room with some pieces of furniture spotted in the corner.

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual smile and sported a low-cut permed hairstyle as she dances gracefully out of excitement.

The popular actress, who shot to fame following her connection with Kalybos in their skits, was seen standing on a pair of high heels.

After posting the video, she captioned it: “Embracing the glorious mess that I am.”