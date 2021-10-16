Scores of residents of Gomoa Fetteh within the Gomoa East District of the Central Region are scrambling for food and other essentials after traditional authorities ordered a ban on commercial activities in the area.

The ban, which is to last four days, beginning Thursday, October 14, is to allow for the conduct of the final funeral rites of the late Chief of the town, Nana Abor Yamoah II.

Affected communities of the ban are Budumburam, Fetteh, Kakraba, Manfam, Nyame Bekyere, and other adjourning communities.

The area is on a total lockdown; with schools closed, provisions shops locked and lorry stations dejected. Trading activities are grounded as all shops in the markets remain locked.

Interacting with Joy News’ Manuel Koranteng, some of the residents lamented the current situation.

“Getting food to eat is very difficult. Not much is happening. People are not showing up to board our cars, the town is quiet. We are here all day and no one is showing up. If you open the doors they will attack you, we are struggling.

“I have two children, if I stay home for four days what will the children eat?” Two residents of Gomoa expressed worry over the lockdown.

Earlier, the Stool Secretary of Gomoa gave warning to the residents about the current impact of the ban.

“No store in the market should be opened, our team is moving around. We have informed the police so don’t blame anyone if anything happens to your items,” he said.