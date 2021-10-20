The Kpetoe District Police in the Volta Region is investigating the death of two persons who were allegedly struck by lightning at Manoaha, a village near Agotime Kpetoe.

The victims were part of seven farmhands who had gone to work on an okro farm at Manoaha.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on Monday, 18th October 2021 at about 1530 hours when the thunderstorm struck.

All seven persons, who were on the farm, sought shelter from the rainstorm, but unfortunately, the duo allegedly got struck by lightning and died instantly.

The bodies of the two, a male and female will be duly processed for autopsy as the investigation continues.