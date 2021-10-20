Inaya Ayew, the daughter of Black Stars captain, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew, turned 10 years old on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

To mark her new milestone, a mini birthday party was held for Inaya in Qatar where her father currently plays for Doha-based Al Sadd SC.

Photos show the celebration was a simple but eventful and exciting one for Inaya.

In the photos, which were shared on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Inaya is seen dressed in a black t-shirt with some friends.

ALSO READ:

Some of the photos showed the birthday girl with her parents, sister, and other friends.

She had a beautifully designed birthday cake in front of her.

Inaya happens to be the first daughter of the Black Stars captain. She is one of the two children Dede Ayew has with his wife, Yvonne.

Their second child is also a girl and was named after Dede Ayew’s mother, Maha.