It has emerged the mother of four, who allegedly butchered her two-year-old son without any provocation, committed the act moments after returning from church.

Police say 30-year-old Hannah Akua Afriyie inflicted machete wounds in the head and lower abdomen of her son in the presence of three other children.

But her neighbours at Agyarko Buoho say the suspect did not show any sign of abnormality until after the act.

She is currently on admission at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital after the Kodie Magistrate Court granted a police request to seek psychiatric examination for the suspect police say acted strangely after her arrest.

Joy News’ Ohemeng Tawiah, who visited the family house at Agyarko Buoho, reports the children who witnessed the murder, are yet to receive any psychological care.

