American rapper Meek Mill has been spotted riding a bike in Accra ahead of his first ever performance at the Afronation music festival in Ghana.

With a group of bikers known as the DC Bikers, Meek was captured displaying stunts as he rides through the capital to have a feel of the motherland.

He has since been talking about visiting Ghana, and it is obvious the rapper is enjoying his stay while it lasts.

Meek Mill links up with Ghana most dangerous stuntman, Heymana!



My Niggas excite! Demma 2 by 4 accent komot! My heart is full! AfroNation! we outside!



🦅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/WIMKy8t66j — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) December 29, 2022

Prior to his arrival, Meek Mill conducted his ancestry test which disclosed he might partially be Ghanaian – of descent from West-Africa.

Ghanaian stunt Rider Mayeye Meek Mill meets his idol Meek Mill



Meek Mill performed at Afronation, Ghana on 29th December alongside Tiwa Savage, P-Square, Kuami Eugene, Gyakie, Oxlade and others.

Other artistes on the lineup were Davido, Stonebwoy, Rema, Black Sherif, CKay, Gyakie, Camidoh, KiDi, Asake and many others.

Meek Mill disturbing the City of Accra 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/BJqOzrTeuG — 𝐫𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲 ®️ (@RockeyGH) December 29, 2022

The event has a diverse lineup of hottest performers from Africa and the diaspora ready to thrill patrons enjoying the Yuletide in Ghana.

MORE: