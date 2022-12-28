Producers of Adom FM flagship programme, Dwaso Nsem have announced nominations for the maiden edition of its excellence awards.

The awards scheme seeks to recognise and honour best performing ministers in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, leads the nomination with 22 nods and is closely followed by Trades Minister, Alan Kojo Kyerematen with 20.

Other nominees are Health Minister; Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Energy Minister; Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh (Napo), Education Minister; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Agric Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah and Roads Minister; Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

The rest are; Foreign Affairs Minister; Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, Sports Minister; Mustapha Ussif, Communications Minister; Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Fisheries Minister; Mavis Hawa Koomson and Finance Minister; Ken Ofori-Atta.

The names were arrived at through phone calls by listeners of the morning show on Wednesday when they were asked to nominate five ministers of their choice.

Based on this, a poll will be opened on Adomonline.com as well as Adom FM’s Twitter and Facebook pages to determine the best performing minister for 2022.

The polls will be closed on January 1, 2023, following which the winner will be announced and duly honoured.