Indeed behind every successful man is a woman who acts as a support system both for him and their children.

These politicians have their work cut out for them and played various roles towards the growth of Ghana and the popularity of the various parties.

However, their success stories cannot be told without the support of their spouses in their political journey.

It is for this reason Adomonline.com has given Ghanaians a glimpse of the wives of some famous politicians.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Alban Bagbin is the Speaker of the 8th Parliament whose election on January 7, 2020, came as a surprise to many as he stood against his one-time lecturer, Prof Mike Oquaye.

He is a former MP for Nadowli-Kaleo constituency and one of the longest-serving lawmakers who has risen through the ranks and file of Ghana’s parliament.

Married to Alice Adjua Yornas, Mr Bagbin has on several platforms and engagements eulogised her.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and family.

Sam Nartey George

He is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The outspoken lawmaker has on several occasions flaunted his wife, Vera on social media.

From birthdays, marriage anniversaries and special moments in their lives as a couple, the lawmaker has never missed an opportunity to showcase his wife.

The two have been married for 10 years now.

Sam George and his wife Vera

Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea is the Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC) and a former Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He tied the knot with his longtime lover, in a private ceremony in Accra in December 2018.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Mosquito as he is popularly known is the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is a former Wenchi West MP and currently a member of the Parliamentary Service Board.

Asiedu Nketia is also a former NDC General Secretary who served for 17 years until he was on December 17, 2022, elected the party’s Chairman at the 10th Delegate Congress.

He is married to Vida Adomah but not many of their photos together are on social media.

Asiedu Nketia with his family.

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister of Ghana is married to Professor Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta.

She is a clinical psychologist at the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMC).