Some residents of Faanaa, a suburb of Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have called on the government to provide them with utilities and basic social amenities.

The first settlers moved to the fishing community in 1969 and till now residents do not have access to portable water, electricity, a school, or a health facility.

Residents indicated that pregnant women and school children cross rivers to get to hospitals and schools respectively.

According to residents, they travel to neighbuoring communities like Dansoman and Bortianor to get access to healthcare.

A week ago, some nine out of 12 children while returning from school died after their canoe capsised.

Speaking on this week’s People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, residents indicated that because the town is between two rivers, whenever it rains, their homes get flooded.

Some heartbroken residents said they were baffled about how politicians come for campaigns, listen to their plights, and do nothing after they are voted for.

“We are really suffering, whenever it rains, our homes get flooded and we have no choice but to move with our families to neighbouring places like Tsopoli until the water gets soaked.

“We are not pleased about the fact that our children cross the river every day to school,” one resident said.

They pleaded with government to provide these needs or relocate them to a safer location.

“I have lived here for 10 years and we’re really suffering. Sometimes I wonder if we’re even Ghanaians because we don’t have access to hospital, clinic, portable water, electricity. We need to be relocated or provided our needs,” one resident suggested.

