Renowned Entertainment pundit/critic and writer, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has assembled adjectives to tout Sergio Manucho’s personality.

Sharing a photograph of Sergio Manucho on Facebook, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo said: “This guy speaks his mind, delivers with facts and his knowledge of entertainment-related stuff is amazing.

“Do listen to him every weeknight, 9:45pm with Dr Pounds on ‘Hitz Gallery’ on Hitz 103.9FM.”

Sergio Manucho has been hosting ‘Something Wicked’ segment on Hitz 103.9FM from Mondays-Fridays, 9:45 pm-10:00 pm each night.

His weekly reviews and gist/fillas has become good content for those who want to know what’s happening in the entertainment industry.

He has become one of the most vociferous co-hosts on the Hitz Gallery show and, dare I say, one of the few with the most insightful, well-informed, factual and sometimes even sagacious point of view on the subject under discussion.

Through this segment on Hitz FM, Sergio Manucho has brought up an award scheme called ‘SomethingWicked Award’.

A satirical award scheme that is meant to award people who made the news for all the odd, weird and laughable reasons and has become a household award scheme since 2018.

Sergio’s outspokenness and his memory of entertainment-related events and news has really won many hearts and listeners on Hitz FM.