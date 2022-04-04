Conversations bordering on Wizkid and his Grammy nominations have taken over social media a day after the awards night.

The 64th Grammy Awards night took place on Sunday, April 3, and while others went home as winners, Highly-rated crooner, Wizkid’s spirit was crushed.

The superstar lost out on both nominations despite being tipped to bag the award.

He was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance (For ‘Essence’ with Temz) and Best Global Music Album (For ‘Made in Lagos’ album).

He was competing against Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Daniel Ho and Friends.

Benin’s Angelique Kidjo walked away with the award for her Mother Nature album, making it the fifth in her 40-year career.

The 60-year-old’s win has generated mixed reactions, as fans believe Wizkid was robbed of his highly-deserving award.

Moments after the nominations, A-listed artistes including Nicki Minaj have had the song playing on repeat, and even went as far as tagging organisers of the award to appreciate Wizkid.

Wizkid’s Essence song featured in major global stages, and topped charts back-to-back.

However, others have made a case for Angelique, as they explained her Mother Nature album advocates for climate change at a time when greenhouse effect has taken over.

In all, Wizkid is yet to break silence, especially as the trolling on the internet is massive.

His Grammy losses have placed Burna Boy on the top of the award list for Nigeria.

Burna Boy subtly won another Grammys, as he featured on Angelique Kidjo’s winning album, including Yemi Alade.

Wizkid bagged the Best Music Video at the 63rd Grammy awards last year and stands out as one of the African artistes to have won the prestigious award.