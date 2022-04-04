Black Sherif and his music are making waves beyond the borders of Ghana.

The rapper’s new hit single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is the first Ghanaian non-Afrobeats song to become number one on the Top 100 Apple Music Chart in Nigeria with no Nigerian act featured.

The song is also number one on Ghana’s Top 100 Apple Music Chart respectively.

Taking to Twitter, rapper M.anifest congratulated Black Sherif for hitting this new milestone.

He wrote: Kwaku the traveler. Blacko the boundary breaker.

Kwaku the traveler. Blacko the boundary breaker. 🏆🎯 pic.twitter.com/qnb6vVmIg6 — M.anifest – Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) April 3, 2022

‘Kwaku The Traveller’ – the song depicts the story of a young man struggling to make a life for himself.

On this path, which he has eventually come to accept, a lot of sacrifices and life-altering decisions seem to have been made.

Considering the gravity of some of the moves Blacko make during this ordeal and the criticisms thereof, he is asking who is without sin to cast the first stone, like Jesus asked the Pharisees who accused a woman of sexual infidelity in John 8:7.

Since its release, Twitter users, who have had the opportunity to interact with this piece, have been left amazed. They say they relate with the lyrics of the song.

Meanwhile, fans have been applauding Black Sherif for his new feat and the rapper also took to Twitter to show gratitude to Nigerians for supporting his music.