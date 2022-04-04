The management of Adamus Resources Limited has broken silence on a shooting incident that led to the death of one person and left others injured at the Nkroful Magistrate Court last Friday.

The company has wished the injured well and commiserated with the family of the deceased person.

The company has confirmed the incident occurred in an attempt by security personnel to control a storming crowd from Teleku Bokazo at the forecourt.

This was at a time some illegal miners who were arrested on their concession made their first court appearance.

A 33-year-old man, Andrews Donkor, was reportedly shot and killed by security personnel amid the agitations.

The deceased was among a number of young men who besieged the Magistrate Court after about 40 young men were arrested in a mining pit known to belong to Adamus Mines.

The company has come under pressure following the incident amid calls by Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to conduct an independent probe.

Mr Buah stated the incident has become one too many and alleged the use of security personnel to brutalise the people of Teleku-Bokazo and Ahwia.

But Adamus, in a statement, has assured it will cooperate with all stakeholders within its operational areas to ensure that the incident does not recur.

It has added that it will continue to work to ensure sustainable mining in its operational areas.

Read Adamus’ statement below: