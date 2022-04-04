Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has congratulated rapper Black Sherif for breaking the record of being the first Ghanaian solo act to top Apple Music in Nigeria.

Black Sherif’s Kwaku the Traveller song, four days after its release, became the number one song in Nigeria with no Nigerian act featured – something that has never happened before.

After attaining the feat, M.anifest took to his Twitter page to eulogise the 20-year-old rapper who is currently inundating social media with his works.

According to M.anifest, Black Sherif is a boundary breaker. He wrote: Kwaku the traveler. Blacko the boundary breaker, adding an emoji of a winning cup and a bulls eye spot.

Kwaku the traveler. Blacko the boundary breaker. 🏆🎯 pic.twitter.com/qnb6vVmIg6 — M.anifest – Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) April 3, 2022

Few moments after compliments started pouring in for him on social media, Black Sherif, who is also topping the charts in Ghana, thanked the Nigerians for supporting him.

NUMBER 1 in NAIJJJ! LOVE YOU SO MUCH CHALE❤️. KEEP STREAMING #KTThttps://t.co/kNlfGVZdjL pic.twitter.com/wLOr2Ha7xC — KWAKU THE TRAVELLER🧳 (@blacksherif_) April 3, 2022

His influx in the country was fueled by his Second Sermon remix with Burna Boy.

Since their collaboration, Burna Boy has been performing the song on his recent tours around the globe.

Undoubtedly, Black Sherif will become the first musician to attain such a status in Nigeria, after Gyakie also topped the Apple Music charts with her Forever remix featuring Omah Lay last year.

