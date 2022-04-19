The Ghana Music Awards USA edition has announced the nominees for this year’s award scheme at an event which took place at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom in Yonkers, New York.
The third edition of the sold-out event attracted hundreds of patrons from the host country and Ghana.
Dubbed for the culture and music, the theme of the occasion saw several cultural performances by renowned Ghanaian Kete Group in America.
CEO of GMA-USA Mr. Dennis Boafo (Don D), in a speech read at the event, said this year’s awards theme; ‘The Music Matters’ is to honor and celebrate musicians who play crucial roles in everyday lives.
He also added that this year’s main event will be hosted in Columbus Ohio on August 20th, 2022 at the plush Lincoln Theater.
Kofi Kinaata, KiDI and Black Sherif were among the artistes who grabbed the top nominations for the night.
Below is the full list of nominees for this year’s Taptap Send GMA-USA 2022:
Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Kofi Kinaata
Best Female Vocalist of the year
‘Overflow’ – Efe Grace
‘Odi Yompo’ – Empress Gifty
‘Do It Lord’ – Diana Hamilton
‘The Glory’ – Obaapa Christy
‘Coming Home’ – MzVee
‘Oti me mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy
‘Only You’ – Celestine Donkor
Best Male Vocalist of the Year
‘Available (remix) – Camidoh
‘Ye Obua Mi’ – Joe Mettle
‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi
‘Slow Down’ – King Promise
‘Yekun’ – Kuami Eugene
‘Mepawokyew’ – Akwaboah
‘Yesu’ – MOG Music
‘Sercond Sermond’ – Black Sheriff
NEW ACT OF THE YEAR
Black Sheriff
Kwame Yogot
Kweku Darlington
Mona 4reall
Nanky
Scott Evans
S3fa
Amaarae
AFROBEAT/ AFROPOP ARTISTE
Amaarae
KiDi
Darkovibes
S3fa
King Promise
Gyakie
Camidoh
Wendy Shay
Mr Drew
Fan Army of the Year
AMG Beyond Kontrol
BHIM Nation
Die-hard Fans of Lumba
High-grade Family
Sark Nation
Shatta Movement.
Team DH
Team Move
Gadam Nation Army
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Akesse Brempong
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Empress Gifty
Joe Mettle
Obaapa Christy
Ohemaa Mercy
MOG Music
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Akwaboah
Cina Soul
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kwabena Kwabena
Kuami Eugene
Bisa K’dei
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year
Amerado
Black Sherif
D-Black
Kofi Jamar
Okyeame Kwame
Medikal
Sarkodie
Producer of the Year
Kaywa
Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made it)
Master Garzy
Mog Beatz
Richie Mensah
Streetbeatz
Beatz Vampire
Rapper of the Year
Amerado – ‘Best Rapper’
Eno Barony – ‘God Is A Woman’ ft. Efya
Lyrical Joe – ‘5th August’
Medikal – ‘Stop It’
Sarkodie – ‘Rollies N Cigars’
Strongman – ‘Flawless’
Obibini – ‘Wudini’
Teephrow – ‘Wontease3’
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Epixode
Larruso
Samini
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene
‘Touch It’ – KiDi
‘Mood’ – Mr Drew
‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft Mr Drew
‘Second Sermon’ – Black Sherif
‘Je M’Appelle’ – Darkovibes ft Davido
‘Slow Down’ – King Promise
‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music
‘Abodi3’ – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene
‘Thy Grace’ – Kofi Kinaata
‘Kom’ – Fancy Gadam