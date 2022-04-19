The Ghana Music Awards USA edition has announced the nominees for this year’s award scheme at an event which took place at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom in Yonkers, New York.

The third edition of the sold-out event attracted hundreds of patrons from the host country and Ghana.

Dubbed for the culture and music, the theme of the occasion saw several cultural performances by renowned Ghanaian Kete Group in America.

CEO of GMA-USA Mr. Dennis Boafo (Don D), in a speech read at the event, said this year’s awards theme; ‘The Music Matters’ is to honor and celebrate musicians who play crucial roles in everyday lives.

He also added that this year’s main event will be hosted in Columbus Ohio on August 20th, 2022 at the plush Lincoln Theater.

Kofi Kinaata, KiDI and Black Sherif were among the artistes who grabbed the top nominations for the night.

Below is the full list of nominees for this year’s Taptap Send GMA-USA 2022:

Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Kofi Kinaata

Best Female Vocalist of the year

‘Overflow’ – Efe Grace

‘Odi Yompo’ – Empress Gifty

‘Do It Lord’ – Diana Hamilton

‘The Glory’ – Obaapa Christy

‘Coming Home’ – MzVee

‘Oti me mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy

‘Only You’ – Celestine Donkor

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

‘Available (remix) – Camidoh

‘Ye Obua Mi’ – Joe Mettle

‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi

‘Slow Down’ – King Promise

‘Yekun’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Mepawokyew’ – Akwaboah

‘Yesu’ – MOG Music

‘Sercond Sermond’ – Black Sheriff

NEW ACT OF THE YEAR

Black Sheriff

Kwame Yogot

Kweku Darlington

Mona 4reall

Nanky

Scott Evans

S3fa

Amaarae

AFROBEAT/ AFROPOP ARTISTE

Amaarae

KiDi

Darkovibes

S3fa

King Promise

Gyakie

Camidoh

Wendy Shay

Mr Drew

Fan Army of the Year

AMG Beyond Kontrol

BHIM Nation

Die-hard Fans of Lumba

High-grade Family

Sark Nation

Shatta Movement.

Team DH

Team Move

Gadam Nation Army

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Akesse Brempong

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle

Obaapa Christy

Ohemaa Mercy

MOG Music

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Akwaboah

Cina Soul

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kwabena Kwabena

Kuami Eugene

Bisa K’dei

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year

Amerado

Black Sherif

D-Black

Kofi Jamar

Okyeame Kwame

Medikal

Sarkodie

Producer of the Year

Kaywa

Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made it)

Master Garzy

Mog Beatz

Richie Mensah

Streetbeatz

Beatz Vampire

Rapper of the Year

Amerado – ‘Best Rapper’

Eno Barony – ‘God Is A Woman’ ft. Efya

Lyrical Joe – ‘5th August’

Medikal – ‘Stop It’

Sarkodie – ‘Rollies N Cigars’

Strongman – ‘Flawless’

Obibini – ‘Wudini’

Teephrow – ‘Wontease3’

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode

Larruso

Samini

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene

‘Touch It’ – KiDi

‘Mood’ – Mr Drew

‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft Mr Drew

‘Second Sermon’ – Black Sherif

‘Je M’Appelle’ – Darkovibes ft Davido

‘Slow Down’ – King Promise

‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music

‘Abodi3’ – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene

‘Thy Grace’ – Kofi Kinaata

‘Kom’ – Fancy Gadam