Organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have unveiled nominees for newly added categories.
These new categories, according to the PRO of Charterhouse, have undergone a rigorous review process to ensure accuracy before being revealed.
On April 15, Charterhouse released nominations for three of the most anticipated categories, namely; Producer of the Year, Best Video Director and Audio Engineer of the Year.
Unsung Artiste of the Year was revealed in the first week of April.
Meanwhile, six producers, including Kuami Eugene and Killbeatz, are battling for the Producer of the Year award, which recognises a producer’s hit songs in the year under review.
Also, some of Ghana’s best directors who have worked with artistes like Black Sherif, Stonewboy, Kuami Eugene and others are up for the Best Director Awards.
See the nominations below:
Producer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Liquid Beats
KillbeatzMOG Beatz
Izjoe Beatz
Beatz Vampire
Best Video Director
Yaw Skyface – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Lauren Dunn – Wasted Eyes by Amaarae
David Nicole-Sey – Paradise by Black Sherif
Xbill Ebenezer – Fate by Kuami Eugene
Rex – Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
The Boldz – 100% by Scott Evans
Babs Direction – Oil In My Head by Black Sherif
Bani World – Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke
Jwillz – Into the Future by Stonebwoy
Xbill Ebenezer – Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Audio Engineer of the Year
Killing Skills – Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae
Liquid Beats – Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye
Miz Master Gary – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo – Iyawo by Josh Blakk
Loudaa – My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya
Daniel Ayittah – Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
Unsung Artiste of the Year
Kasar
Lali X Lola
Keeny Ice
Kwesi Amewuga
Seven Kizs
Alaptawan