Organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have unveiled nominees for newly added categories.

These new categories, according to the PRO of Charterhouse, have undergone a rigorous review process to ensure accuracy before being revealed.

On April 15, Charterhouse released nominations for three of the most anticipated categories, namely; Producer of the Year, Best Video Director and Audio Engineer of the Year.

Unsung Artiste of the Year was revealed in the first week of April.

Meanwhile, six producers, including Kuami Eugene and Killbeatz, are battling for the Producer of the Year award, which recognises a producer’s hit songs in the year under review.

Also, some of Ghana’s best directors who have worked with artistes like Black Sherif, Stonewboy, Kuami Eugene and others are up for the Best Director Awards.

See the nominations below:

Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Liquid Beats

KillbeatzMOG Beatz

Izjoe Beatz

Beatz Vampire

Best Video Director

Yaw Skyface – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Lauren Dunn – Wasted Eyes by Amaarae

David Nicole-Sey – Paradise by Black Sherif

Xbill Ebenezer – Fate by Kuami Eugene

Rex – Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

The Boldz – 100% by Scott Evans

Babs Direction – Oil In My Head by Black Sherif

Bani World – Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke

Jwillz – Into the Future by Stonebwoy

Xbill Ebenezer – Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Audio Engineer of the Year

Killing Skills – Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae

Liquid Beats – Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye

Miz Master Gary – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo – Iyawo by Josh Blakk

Loudaa – My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya

Daniel Ayittah – Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye

Unsung Artiste of the Year

Kasar

Lali X Lola

Keeny Ice

Kwesi Amewuga

Seven Kizs

Alaptawan