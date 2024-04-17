The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has introduced a professional satellite communication course to meet the growing demand in the global satellite communications industry.

The Vice-Chancellor of UENR, Professor Elvis Asare Bediako, officially launched the course during a ceremony held at the university’s main campus in Sunyani.

Professor Bediako described the SATCOM course as a major milestone for the institution.

He highlighted the increasing need for individuals equipped with practical skills to tackle challenges and drive entrepreneurship in today’s world.

According to Professor Bediako, the curriculum is not just a standard course of study but a symbol of innovation for Ghana and beyond.

He stressed that the initiative aligns with the university’s overarching mission of developing human resources and skills essential for addressing society’s energy and natural resource challenges.

Engineer Dr. Martin Kyereh Domfeh, a research fellow at UENR, provided insight into the program.

He explained that the course design adheres to the Global VSAT Forum (GVF) Standard, ensuring that participants receive globally recognized certification in satellite communication skills.

This includes operation, installation, and maintenance of VSAT mobile satellite and SATCOM industry technologies.

Dr. Domfeh highlighted that the course is open to all, including junior and senior high school graduates, university graduates, satellite installers, and anyone interested in acquiring knowledge and skills in satellite communication.