The Board of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards has announced nominees ahead of the ceremony which comes on in August.

The Award, which aims at celebrating exceptional stakeholders in the Gospel fraternity both locally and in the diaspora, has been running for five years.

A total of 27 categories including Artiste of the Year, Male and Female vocalists, Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and others are up for grabs.

Artistes Diana Hamilton, MOG and Akesse Brempong are leading nominations for the fifth edition with eight categories each.

Celestine Donkor and Empress Gifty are following closely with seven nominations each.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year

1 Kyei Mensah – Great God

2 Quame Gyedu – W’ahoaden

3 Perez Musik – Hewale lala

4 Akesse Brempong – Yahweh

5 Adom Kiki – Mesom Wo

6 Kofi Owusu Peprah – Big God

7 Carl Clottey – Nkunim

8 Luigi MaClean – Mala

9 MOG Music – Yahweh

10 SK Frimpong – Pentecostal Praise

Gospel Female Vocalist of the Year

1 Ceccy Twum – His Name Is Jesus

2 JAYANA – Gye W’ayeyi

3 Efe Grace – Sound of Heaven

4 Rose Adjei – Na God

5 Celestine Donkor – Only You

6 Mary Agyemang – Holy Spirit

7 Niiella – Where You Are

8 Rama Antwi – Divine Presence

9 Obaapa Christy – The Glory

10 Ruth Adjei – Oshidaa

Gospel Songwriter of the Year

1 Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

2 Papa Owura – M’akoma

3 Ruth Adjei – Oshidaa

4 Quame Gyedu – W’aho)den

5 Perez Musik – Hewale lala

6 Carl Clottey – Nkunim

7 MOG Music – Yesu

8 Celestine Donkor – Only You

9 Minister OJ – Meduru

10 Magnus – Bo Me Nantew

11 Emelia Arthur Osoro Abue

Gospel Music Video of the Year

1 Diana Hamilton – McWillies Awurade Ye

2 Empress Gifty – Skyweb Eye Woaa

3 Jux Prynx – Teejay Films Hosanna

4 KobbySalm ft Sam Oladotun – Dan Shot it Twale

5 Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG – McWillies Ote Me Mu

6 Patience Nyarko – Skyweb Wa Sore

7 Sam Oladotun – Tigon Creative Studios Holy Water

8 Scott Evans – The Boldz Me pe k3

9 Seth Diamond – Platinum Cinematics Take Over

Gospel Music Instrumentalist of the Year

1 Sax Quito

2 Mizter Okyere

3 Dominic Quarshie

4 Shadrack Yawson

5 Emmanuel Bludo

6 Dan Grahl

7 Kuuku

8 Enoch Owuraku Kissi

9 Gilbert Amoah

10 Bright Osei

11 Nana Yaw Safo

Gospel Music Producer of the Year

1 Dan Bassey – The Glory by Obaapa Christy

2 Kaywa – Ote Memu by Ohemaa Mercy

3 DDT – Na God by Rose Adjei

4 Shadrach Yawson – Only You by Celestine Donkor

5 Nektunez – Mapeke by Scott Evans

6 Nacee – Bo Me Nantew by Magnus

7 Sponkeys – Hewale Lala by Perez musik

8 Stephen Tetteh – Oshidaa by Ruth Adjei

9 Nana Fandoh – Holy Spirit by Mary Agyemang

10 Roro – Ebebamu by Uncle Ben

Traditional Gospel Song of the Year

1 Osoroba Becky – Wada Akye

2 Ministrel Veronica Kumi-Bruce – Onua Menpaaba

3 Evergreen Mama – Jesus The Great King

4 Bethel Revival Choir – Agbadza Medley Vol 3

Gospel Collaboration of the Year

1 Seth Diamond Ft Kofi Kinaata – My Hour

2 Kyei Mensah Ft Niiella – Nothing Is Too Hard

3 Kofi Owusu Peprah Ft Amy Newman – Nyame Te Ase

4 KDM Ft Navah – Center of My Life

5 Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther – Woye Odo

6 Ps. David Arku Ft Adomba Kwabe – Enuonyam Hene

7 Harmonious Chorale Ghana Ft Joe Mettle – Adom Noa

8 KobbySalm Ft Efe Grace – Gye Yen So

9 Bethel Revival Choir Ft Joe Mettle – Enyo

10 MOG Ft Joe Mettle – Yesu

11 Ohemaa Mercy Ft MOG – Ote Me Mu

12 Jayana Ft Aduhemaa – Gye W’ayeyie

13 Akesse Brempong Ft MOG – Yahweh

Best Worship Song of the Year

1 Perppy – Ofata Ayeyi

2 Jayana – Gye W’ayeyi

3 Efe Grace – Overflow

4 Empress Gifty – Odi Yompo

5 Sammie Obeng-Poku – Every Knee

6 Kyei Mensah – Nothing Is Too Hard

7 Adom Kiki – Mesom Wo

8 Jonn Winner – I Lift My Hands

9 MOG Music – Yesu

10 Akesse Brempong – Yahweh

Best Praise Song of the Year

1 Empress Gifty – Eye Woaa

2 Lizzy Ntiamoah – Juda Mu Gyata

3 Patience Nyarko – W’asore

4 MOG Music- Local Praise

5 Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

6 Akesse Brempong – Victory

7 Efe Grace – Sound of Heaven

8 Carl Clottey – Nkunim

9 Celestine Donkor – Praise Him

10 SK Frimpong – Pentecostal Praise

Best Gospel Song of the Year

1 PIESIE ESTHER – Wobɛdi Adanseɛ

2 Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

3 Empress Gifty – Eye Woa

4 Daughters Of Glorious Jesus – Nneɛma Foforo

5 Obaapa Christy – The Glory

6 Celestine Donkor – Only you

7 Ohemaa Mercy – Ote me mu

8 Akesse Brempong – Yahweh

9 Joyce Blessing – Oluwa is involved

10 Kofi Owusu Peprah – Nyame Te Ase

11 Perez Musik – Hewale lala

Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV)

1 Emmanuel Kwame Sarpong Citi Tv

2 DR.MELODY No. 1 FM

3 Freda Bio J Life Fm

4 Pastor Jerry Nhyira Fm

5 So me so Oyerepa Fm

6 Gospel General Radio One

7 Nii Noi ATV

8 Fante Brada Top Fm

9 Dj Paloma Zylofon Fm

10 Franky5 Hitz Fm

11 Sir Solomon CTV

12 Sampson Bonney Onua Fm

Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Online/Blogging)

1 Jullie Jay (Gospel Spotlight Gh)

2 Zhikay Ike Jnr (Gospel2Me.com)

3 Sister Gina (GospelHypers.com)

4 Qweku Glover (GloversHub.com)

5 Precious (TheAphaGospel.com)

6 Sellas Manna (WorshipperGH.com)

7 Bra Banie (ChristianVibesgh.com)

8 Sampson Annan (GospelEmpiregh.com)

9 Wyse Brain (wisepromotions.com)

10 Shepherd Suhuyini (ghpraise.com)

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year

1 Vocal Path

2 Alex Acheampong

3 Mark Anim Yirenkye

4 Kwadwo Obeng Barima

5 The Manifest

6 One voice Choir

7 Soul Street

8 The Advent Voices

Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year

1 Uncle Charles – Diana Hamilton

2 Rosindy Frimpomaa Attakorah (Cee) – Empress Gifty

3 David – Bethel Revival Choir

4 Nii Noi – Akesse Brempong

5 KOKA – Ohemaa Mercy

6 Kofi Donkor – Celestine Donkor

7 Kwame Olympio – Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

8 Cecil – MOG Music

9 Kwesi Ernest – Lady Ophelia

10 Quame Owusu Danquah – Obaapa Christy

International Artiste(s)of the Year

1 Detroit Youth Choir

2 Sound of Imani

3 Young Men 4 Christ

4 Jonathan Nelson

5 Donnie McClurkin

6 Benestelle

7 Norris Williams

8 Heyden Billingy

9 Tasha Cobbs Leonard

10 Jacklyn Carr

African Artiste(s) of the Year

1 Nelkay (South Africa)

2 Eden (Ivory Coast)

3 Ephraim (Zambia)

4 Ada Ehi (Nigeria)

5 Mike Kalambay (DRC)

6 Armand KOFFI (Senegal)

7 Chidinma (Nigeria)

8 Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

9 Nathaniel Bassey (Nigeria)

10 Moses Bliss (Nigeria)

11 Yahdah (Nigeria)

12 Joel Lwanga (Tanzania)

13 Mercy Masika (Kenya)

14 Jean Mar T (DRC)

15 Peterson Okopi (Nigeria)

Urban Artiste of the Year

1 ACHIAA Music

2 Sam Oladotun

3 NEQTA

4 Jux Prynx

5 Scott Evans

6 KobbySalm

7 P.O GODSON

8 Kelvyn PY

9 Edem Evangelist

10 JoChurch

11 KEVIN PY

Gospel Male Artiste of the Year

1 Perez Musik

2 Scott Evans

3 MOG Music

4 Akesse Brempong

5 Kofi Owusu Peprah

6 KobbySalm

7 Luigi MaClean

Gospel Female Artiste(s) of The Year

1 Jayana

2 Diana Hamilton

3 Empress Gifty

4 PIESIE ESTHER

5 Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

6 Obaapa Christy

7 Celestine Donkor

8 Ohemaa Mercy

9 Joyce Blessing

Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year (Diaspora)

1 Nayaah

2 Richard Kumi

3 Herty Corgie

4 Alice Mckenzie

5 Rita Queen

6 Minister Yvonne

7 Joseph Matthew(JM)

8 Minister OJ

9 Alex Acheampong

10 Bra Collins

Gospel Song of the Year (Diaspora)

1 Sarah Sings – Let Him In

2 Elijah The Worshiper – Winner

3 Nana Adwoa – Hyeden

4 Rosey Ft Joyce Blessing – Worthy

5 Joseph Matthew(JM) – Not Alone

6 Humphrey Tettey – Running Back

7 Melody Frimpong – Boa Yen

8 Bra Collins – Adom Bi

9 Basil Larkai Ft Maame Adwoa – Nothing Without You

10 Minister OJ – Meduru

11 Alex Acheampong – It Wont Be Long

12 Herty Corgie – Elshaddai

Church Choir of the Year

1 Agape Incorporated

2 Spirit Of Restoration

3 Bethel Revival Choir

4 Vision Choir

5 Father’s House Choir

6 MPF Choir

7 Excellence Dynamic Choir

8 Kleshia Band

9 Hevert Choir

10 Potters City Choir

11 Vocal Path

Choral Group of the Year

1 The Symphonials

2 Grace Choral International

3 The Harmonious Chorale

4 One Voice Choir

5 Vocal Essence Chorale

6 Gramophone Chorus

7 Celestial City Choir

8 Celestial Evangel Choir

9 Wesleyan Symphonic Choir

10 Winneba Youth Choir

11 Tema Youth Choir

Gospel New artiste(s) of the Year

1 Adom Kiki

2 Mama Boat

3 Papa Owura

4 Magnus

5 Prophet Joseph Atarah

6 Portia Kay

7 Sir Solomon

8 Aduhemaa

9 Joshua Ahenkorah

10 Lady Ophelia

Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year

1 Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace II

2 Fameye – Praise

3 Strongman ft Akwaboah – Nhyira

4 Mr Drew Ft Medikal – This year

5 DopeNation – Thank God

6 Captain Planet Ft Kuami Eugene – No Abodie

7 Roy X Taylor – Christ

8 Kwaisey Pee – Amazing God

9 Adina Thembi – Halleluja

Gospel Uncovered Artiste(s) of the Year

1 Minister Laty (Central)

2 Max Amu Praise (Tema)

3 Reinhard Tweneboa (Sunyani)

4 Lucy Nkrumah (Accra)

5 Sandy Asare (Kumasi)

6 Rosemond Akyeampong

7 Minister Paolo

8 Paa Sammy

9 Harriet Brobbey

10 Lady Chartty

11 Yaw Kwakye

12 Afia Sika

MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of The Year

Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year

1 Diana Hamilton

2 Empress Gifty

3 Bethel Revival Choir

4 Akesse Brempong

5 Ohemaa Mercy

6 Celestine Donkor

7 MOG Music

8 Obaapa Christy