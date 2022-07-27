Nominees for the Ghana national Gospel Awards have been duly announced, but in what is an unusual event, artiste Joe Mettle’s name is not featured.

The gospel musician, who is a key stakeholder having won countless awards from the scheme, has his name omitted in all 27 categories.

This has thrown the Christian community into a state of frenzy, with many demanding answers from the organisers and the artiste himself.

To bring the minds of his fans to rest, Joe Mettle has replied, informing it was his decision to be exempted.

Though he did not state his reason, netizens have accepted his request in good faith.

With back-to-back hit songs and his Kadosh album, all released in the year of review, The Ye Obua Mi composer’s fans believe he would have made history again.

This leaves Perez Musik, MOG Music, Scott Evans, Akesse Brempong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, KobbySalm and Luigi MaClean to battle it out for the prestigious Gospel Artiste of the Year categoy.

The fifth edition of the Ghana national Gospel Music Awards comes off in August.