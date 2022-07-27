Sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang. popularly known as Countryman Songo, has disclosed how former President Jerry Rawlings’ daughter saved him from hunger back in senior high school.

He described Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who was his classmate, as a woman with a heart of gold due to her love for others.

“There was a day I was famished. It was break time…one interesting thing was that Zanetor had bodyguards meaning all other students had maximum protection. Students who attended Achimota those days felt so proud. You will mostly spot her car and the bodyguards monitoring every move.

Zenator Rawlings

“I was hungry and went looking for my cousin, thinking I will get some food. I spotted Zanetor sitting alone so I approached her. I said hello and she responded calmly and asked how I was also doing.

“I straight forward said I was hungry and so she offered me her toast and tea in her flask, I ate it. The interesting thing was that I took food from the president’s daughter,” Songo recalled in an interview on Asempa FM.

Also commenting on her academic performance, the award-winning sports presenter mentioned that Zanetor, who is now a medical doctor and Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey, won several awards back in Achimota.

“Zanetor was a fantastic student. She swept all the awards at our speech and prize-giving day. We all cheered her not because of her status but based on merit. She was a brilliant student, even Twi language, she did great…she was lovely. You won’t see her all over but she was approachable and lovely,” he added.

She had her basic education at North Ridge Lyceum and Achimota School.

She later proceeded to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in 1995.

She had a tertiary education at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, where she graduated as a medical doctor.