Comedian SDK presents 'the original Mid-Year Budget Review'

On Monday afternoon, Finance Minister presented to parliament the 2022 Mid-Year Budget that was initially postponed.

Ken Ofori-Atta presented earnestly the decisions government was taking to improve livelihood and gave updates on what the government is doing to revive the economy.

He also provided updates on programmes like NABCo, YouStart, Agenda 111 and many others.

Despite all these, Ghanaians seemed to have been waiting for “the original mid-year budget”, a satirical piece performed by comedian SDK.

He satirically took shots at the government’s stance on Ghana Beyond Aid amid the decision to opt for an IMF bailout and the reintroduction of road tolls on new roads constructed under fresh concession agreements between the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund and the Roads and Highways Ministry.

Some fans could not stop laughing after watching the two-minute-forty-seconds clip.

Read some reactions below:

