Singer Obed Yaw Danso, formerly known as Mayor the Bass Prophet, has rebranded to Flowar Bwoy.

The professional artiste and songwriter, who is popularly noted for his love and magic fingers for performing live with the bass guitar, says it is time to open a new chapter.

Meanwhile, Flowar Bwoy, signed on Red Eye record label, has officially dropped a new single dubbed Sweet Diva to grace his new outlook.

Flowar Bwoy is naturally aspirated musician right from childhood. He officially started his music career from 2018 till date.

In 2018, he released his first gospel music with scenic visuals titled, “Yesu Ma Me Anigye.”

In 2019, he released another philanthropic single titled ‘Keep Ghana Clean’. In 2020, he released a studio album, ‘African Superman’ that garnered much attention on various streaming platforms, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and Amazon.

Flowar Bwoy loves to sing and play his bass guitar always as a hobby. He refers to his fans as Battalions.

“I have rebranded to remain focused. I am asking my fans to keep following and supporting my craft because I have lots of things in store for them. Flowar Bwoy has come to stay and will forever serve you with dope songs,” he said in an interview.

MORE: