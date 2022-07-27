The Okyeman Youth Association has served notice to a private Estate Developer, Kofi Anokye, not to step foot at Okyeman for his personal safety following his recent alleged attacks on the Okyenhene.

The Okyeman Youth Association has further given Mr Anokye a 48-hour ultimatum to produce evidence of claims that he has paid monies to the Ofori Panin Palace at Adabraka through his alleged surrogate, else incurs their wrath and legitimate confrontation.

At a press Conference held at Kyebi by the Okyeman Youth Association, president of the Association, Archibald Ntiri-Acquah, cautioned Mr Anokye to refrain from his continued public assault on the dignity of the Ofori Panin Stool.

He said the orchestrated vilification of His Royal Majesty the Okyenhene and Okyeman by Kofi Anokye and his surrogates has eroded the patience of the leadership and ranks of the Okyeman Youth Association not only on Mr Anokye but those who give support and encouragement to his insurgency against Okyeman.

“OYA wants to state unequivocally that it will be unable to restrain its members from their legitimate confrontation to protect Akyem Abuakwa lands which were won by blood and sweat of our ancestors,” he stressed.

The Okyeman Youth Association’s Press Conference stems out from recent claims by Mr Anokye, a private estate developer to the effect that, he has acquired about 8,000 hectors of Akyem Abuakwa land from the Mankata and Quansah families.

The Youth group says the alleged sale of land to Mr Anokye is fraudulent and illegal and same can not be accepted.

According to them, the Okyenhene is the immemorial allodial owner of all lands at Akyem Abuakwa and the Ofori Panin Fie has no records of sale of lands to the Mankata and Quansah family.

Accordingly, claims by Mr Anokye are mere deliberate misrepresentations.

“We express this view in the larger interest of the public good, not on sectarian jingoist consideration. We wish to assure all that Okyeman will not become an unconscious plaything in the hands of profiteers and fraudulent businessmen who want to reap where they have not sown,” he said.

ALSO READ: