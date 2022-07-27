President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated four judges for elevation onto the Supreme Court Bench.

They are three Court of Appeal justices and a Justice of the High Court.

They include Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson who chaired the Ejisu Committee of Inquiry, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu happens to be the only High Court nominee.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced the nominations during proceedings on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

This comes on the back of a letter he received from President Akufo-Addo.

“As a result of pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court this year, the Judicial Council advised me on 4th July 2022 by letter under the hand of its Chairperson, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah of the suitabilities of my nominations for appointment to the Court of these persons in accordance with Article 144 (2) of the constitution,” he announced to the House.

Their appointments are subject to vetting and parliamentary approval or rejection.