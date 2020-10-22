The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has sent a message of caution to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Abronye DC, as he is widely known, has threatened to stop campaigning for the re-election of the incumbent government if he agrees to pay locked up funds of Menzgold customers.

This is because Abronye believes calls for the government’s intervention is misplaced, adding the decision to invest was solely those of the customers.

“For me, if the NPP decides to pay customers of Menzgold, I will cease campaigning for the party. The aggrieved customers must redirect the anger to the defunct company as the government played no role in the whole transaction,” he fumed.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, he argued the government could not be held responsible for the woes of the customers.

“It is unlawful for any government to pay customers of the gold firm because it is an individual company and therefore the state cannot release funds to rescue it not even on the day of elections,” he added.

His comments come on the back of calls from customers of the embattled gold dealership firm for a bailout from the government.

However, the Security and Exchange Commission has rejected the request, stating that members of the coalition cannot be included in the bailout fund.

The reason being that “the target of the bailout is clearly defined and does not cover Menzgold customers.”