The testing of players, coaching staff and officials of the 18 Premier League clubs will begin on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

This is part of preparation for the 2020/2021 football season that is expected to commence on November 13, 2020. The first club to undergo the test is Dawu based Dreams FC.

The testing of players and officials, an alliance between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government’s covid-19 taskforce is part of efforts being made to ensure that football is played in the safest possible way.

All registered players of the clubs, coaching staff and officials will undergo the test for the purposes of competition integrity, fairness and transparency.

The GFA is also working hard to put forward measures to ensure that games are played under strict covid-19 protocols for a successful 2020/2021 season.